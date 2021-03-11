(Brian Krista) Baltimore County Maryland 70 Degree Winter Day in Baltimore County | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Mar 11, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on a winter afternoon in Baltimore County, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Weather Connie Kreps of Lutherville works on turning the soil of her garden plot at Oregon Ridge Nature Center's community garden, as temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Weather Taylor Deese, a muralist from Baltimore, begins a project of painting the community garden shed at Oregon Ridge Nature Center as temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Weather A pair of cyclists ride past farmland along Tufton Avenue in northern Baltimore Couty as temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Weather Lee Brandt of Baltimore holds the hand of his 3-year-old son Jack, helping him maneuver the natural play area at Oregon Ridge Nature Center as temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Weather Geraldine Doetzer of Baltimore and her 3-year old daughter Nora meander along hiking a trail at Oregon Ridge Park as temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Weather Connie Kreps of Lutherville gets help moving hay to a compost pile from 2-year old Cockeysville resident Kennedy while her mother Jessika Williams McKanders works on her own plot at Oregon Ridge Nature Center's community garden, as temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Weather Sara Rosen joined by her daughter Emma and their dog Loretta as they hike a trail at Oregon Ridge Park as temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Weather Lee Brandt of Baltimore holds the hand of his 3-year-old son Jack, helping him maneuver the natural play area at Oregon Ridge Nature Center as temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Weather Taylor Deese, a muralist from Baltimore, begins a project of painting the community garden shed at Oregon Ridge Nature Center as temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Weather Taylor Deese, a muralist from Baltimore, begins a project of painting the community garden shed at Oregon Ridge Nature Center as temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Weather Connie Kreps of Lutherville takes a break from her garden work to relax and take in some sun at Oregon Ridge Nature Center's community garden, as temperatures passed the 70 degree mark on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Brian Krista) Advertisement