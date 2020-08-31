Reisterstown man charged with murder after fatal Essex stabbing

A Reisterstown man has been charged with first- and second-degree murder after police say he fatally stabbed a man outside an Essex bar early Sunday morning.
Baltimore County police say Shawn Alan Parks, 32, of the 200 block of Log House Way, was among those involved in multiple fights that broke out outside Brewers Landing Bar & Grill around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
Police said when they arrived at 801 Woodrow Ave., they found Roger Paul Walker, 25, of Essex, stabbed and Parks suffering injuries.
Walker was transported to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where he died, according to law enforcement.
Parks was transported to an area hospital where it was determined he was the suspect, police said.
Parks was awaiting a bail review hearing, as of Monday morning.