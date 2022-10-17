13 Notre Dame Preparatory students receive national merit scholarship recognition

Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson announced on Sept. 22 that 13 members of the Class of 2023 have received 2022 National Merit Scholarship Recognition as commended scholars. They join nearly 34,000 commended students throughout the nation recognized for their academic promise.

The Notre Dame Prep students recognized were:

Helen Boettcher, Owings Mills;

Catherine Bowen, Kingsville;

Grace Brehm, Bel Air;

Grace Bryant, Bel Air;

Martha Diane Esteban, Middle River;

Samantha Farley, Joppa;

June Heslin, Middle River;

Sydney Luong, Bel Air;

Kristina Melegari, Timonium;

Samantha Otazo, Ellicott City;

Sophia Saccone, Hampstead;

Madison Villarba, Nottingham;

Isabella White, Lutherville.

Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, according to the school.

Notre Dame Preparatory School is a Catholic, independent, college preparatory school for approximately 810 girls in grades 6-12 founded in 1873. The School Sisters of Notre Dame sponsor the school, which is dedicated to educating young women to transform the world.