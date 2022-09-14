Notre Dame Prep to host 25th annual Blazer Dash 5K run/walk

Notre Dame Preparatory School will hold its 25th annual Blazer Dash 5K run/walk on Sep. 25 at its Towson-area campus. Walk-in registration begins at 7 a.m., with the run/walk starting at 8:30 a.m.

The school estimates that more than 10,000 individuals have participated in the run/walk over 25 years, according to a news release. Those runners and walkers have included alumnae, faculty, staff, students, families, spouses, neighbors and friends of the school, as well as the community at large.

The event began as a fun run in 1997 and grew into a 5K run/1M walk designed to raise scholarship dollars for memorial scholarships honoring family, friends and loved ones of Notre Dame Prep. These scholarships support need-based financial aid, assisting deserving Notre Dame students.

The Blazer Dash has earned more than $800,000 over the years and currently supports more than 30 memorial scholarships at the school.

Entry fees are $30 pre-registration and $35 on race day; $25 in advance for alumnae and faculty/staff and $30 on race day. The discount will apply at checkout. The NDP student/youth bundle, which includes a special anniversary t-shirt and socks, for ages 18 and under, is $25.

Awards will be given to top overall male and female finishers, as well as the top three male and female runners in each of the following age group categories: 10 and under, 11–14, 15–19, 20–29, 30–39, 40–49, and 50 and over.

A virtual race option is available for those who would like to participate but are not local or do not feel comfortable attending an in-person race at this time. Here’s how the virtual race works:

1. Register for the virtual event, and sign up for text or e-mail notifications.

2. Your race swag will be available for pickup or will be mailed to you.

3. You’ll receive a text or email (if you opt in) when the virtual race “starts” on Sept. 18.

4. Run your race and submit your results either by text message or email (if you’ve opted in) or by heading to the results page by Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Results will update in real time as people submit their times. Be sure to take a selfie and share on the runsignup.com photo page.

Virtual race performances are not eligible for the overall event awards, but the school will be acknowledging the winners in post-race communication.

To register, visit runsignup.com.

All pre-registered entrants will receive a Blazer Dash t-shirt. Sizes subject to availability, first come, first serve.

Baby joggers in the 5K, strollers, roller blades, skates, bikes, dogs, pets or headphones are not allowed on the race course. Participants must wear their race number on the front and it must be visible. Do not exchange or give your number to another participant.

Notre Dame Preparatory School is a Catholic, independent, college preparatory school for girls, located at 815 Hampton Lane.