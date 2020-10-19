Kingsville man ordered to home release after firing gun during confrontation with Trump supporters over yard sign

Douglas Kuhn, 50, is charged with two counts, each, of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and using a firearm to commit a felony after two men, Neal Houk and Bradley Lang, honked at him as they drove by Kuhn putting a “Black Lives Matter” sign in his yard in the 11000 block of Cedar Lane around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to court records.