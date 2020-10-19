Kingsville man ordered to home release after firing gun during confrontation with Trump supporters over yard sign

A Kingsville man who police say fired a shotgun at two men in a pickup truck displaying a political sign was denied bail and ordered to home detention, pending a trial, a federal judge said Monday.
Douglas Kuhn, 50, is charged with two counts, each, of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and using a firearm to commit a felony after two men, Neal Houk and Bradley Lang, honked at him as they drove by Kuhn putting a “Black Lives Matter” sign in his yard in the 11000 block of Cedar Lane around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to court records.
Houk, who owns the pickup truck with a large “Trump 2020” sign mounted in the truck bed, told police that after honking at Kuhn, he saw Kuhn retrieve a shotgun from the ground and aim it at the truck as Houk made a right turn onto Mount Vista Road from Cedar Lane.
Kuhn fired one shot, and there was no damage to the vehicle or the passengers.
Lang, who works for Republican County Councilman David Marks, was not working when he was riding in the truck, Marks said.
“Freedom of expression belongs to all and all should practice it without fear," Marks said. The incident is “a sad commentary on the state of politics in this country," he said.
District Judge Philip N. Tirabassi on Monday also ordered Kuhn to have no contact with the victims. He allowed Kuhn to be released on home detention so that Kuhn may continue teleworking as an information technology specialist for a New Mexico-based company.
“How did we get to this point?” the federal judge wondered out loud.
Kuhn’s attorney said he intends to plea not guilty. During an interview with police before he was arrested, Kuhn said he was “not aware of any such incident” involving himself and the men, according to court records.
Police retrieved a shotgun and a rifle in a bedroom in Kuhn’s home, according to court records. Two unspent shells loaded in the shotgun matched the brand on the shell casing recovered from the yard, police wrote in a statement of probable cause.
Kuhn’s attorney told Tirabassi that “if the allegations are true,” Kuhn’s actions were “an aberration of character,” given that Kuhn has no prior criminal history.
A trial date has not yet been scheduled.