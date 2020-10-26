Surviving Towson, Catonsville restaurant owners say community has kept them going amid pandemic

Iamp's at Jennings Cafe server, Maddie Clarke, serves entrees to diners at lunch in their outdoor seating area. Steve Iampieri, owner of lamp’s at Jennings Cafe on Frederick Road and Vice President of the Catonsville Restaurant Association, said the Catonsville community has kept him in business during a pandemic when so many other restaurants have folded, but he worries that consumer habits have changed so much that customers will continue to lean toward the less-profitable delivery and take-out options once the pandemic subsides. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)