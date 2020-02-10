Former MedStar Franklin Square employee accused of sexually assaulting teen patient, police say

A former employee at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Rossville was arrested and charged with numerous child sex offenses, including the assault of a hospital patient, Baltimore County police announced Monday.
Donald Joseph Benson, Jr., 40, has been charged with sexually abusing a minor, possession of child pornography and multiple counts of sexual offenses dating back to 2016, when he was an employee at MedStar Franklin, according to online court records.
While executing a search warrant, police found sexually explicit images of a teen, identified by police as a MedStar Franklin patient by her hospital bracelet, police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said.
The photos appear to have been taken in the hospital, she said.
The hand shown in the sexually graphic photos had “identifying marks” that were consistent with Benson’s hand, Peach said.
County detectives investigated Benson, a Nottingham resident, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Benson was “viewing, downloading and sharing child pornography,” Peach said.
“We are able to confirm that to be true," Peach said.
Benson is being held without bond and is represented by a public defender, online records show.
A MedStar spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have additional information on this case or any other incidents that Benson may have been involved in to contact detectives by calling the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-853-3650.