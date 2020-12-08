Baltimore County Council approves refinancing $3 billion in bonds

Of the $365 million requested in new bond anticipation notes — short-term notes that are sold before long-term bonds are sold at a later date — $135 million will go to school improvements; $40 million for construction on roads, bridges, sidewalks and storm drains; $20 million to government building improvements; $18 million to Community College of Baltimore County capital projects; $10 million for waterway improvements; $5 million each for trash disposal, agricultural land preservation, and parks and preservation projects; and $2 million toward community and economic improvements, according to the fiscal note.