Baltimore County school board to consider learning options for fall reopening

The Baltimore County school board will take up three options for school reopening plans during a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
Which scenario students face as they return for the academic year will hinge on where the county is positioned in its phased reopening plan.
If a spike in COVID-19 cases leads Maryland and Baltimore County, which are now in Phase 2 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan, to return to the first phase of coronavirus recovery, schools will keep remote learning in place.
If the county remains in the second phase when schools are due to reopen, the school system would allow groups of students to go to school in-person on a weekly rotation at 30% to 35% capacity. Some students would continue to learn through live online instruction.
In that scenario, students attending in-person classes would do so Monday through Thursday, and Friday lessons would occur online without real-time interaction with educators. Friday would serve as a planning day for teachers, who would be on duty in person and remotely Monday through Friday.
The final option would fully reopen school buildings for in-person learning, if the state and county enter Phase 3; all students and staff would return and face covering would be optional.
The state’s current second phase allowed for larger social gatherings, indoor gym classes, regular child care, increased mass transit schedules, indoor religious services, restaurant and bar service with restrictions, and elective procedures at hospitals.
Coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been on a mostly downward trajectory since Maryland’s peak in late April.
Efforts to curb disease spread in other states, like Florida, Texas and California, have backslid after those states loosened restrictions and reopened local economies. Surges in cases have prompted some states to once again close nonessential businesses.
Nearly 11 county residents per capita have tested positive for the coronavirus. Baltimore County has a coronavirus positivity rate of 4.8%, marginally higher than the state’s 4.6% positivity rate.
So far in July, almost 1,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed at an average of 73 new cases a day, for 4,990 total cases. Hospitalizations, however, are trending downward.
The last spike in county cases came in late May when 234 new patients were confirmed by the Department of Health.
The school board’s agenda can be viewed online; the board is expected to discuss its recovery plan at 7:25 p.m. The virtual meeting can be live streamed on the Baltimore County Public Schools website at https://www.bcps.org/video/liveStream.html.