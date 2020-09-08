Baltimore County’s Olszewski, Jones announce new police reform bill banning chokeholds

The Baltimore County Council will take a look at another police reform bill that would ban chokeholds and neck restraints, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and County Councilman Julian Jones announced Tuesday.
The Democrats unveiled the Strengthening Modernization, Accountability, Reform, and Transparency, or SMART Policing Act, which Jones will introduce at the County Council meeting later on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The legislation also calls for police to update its policy to limit use of force and would provide whistleblower protection to officers who report misconduct.
It also prohibits the department from hiring officers from another jurisdiction with a demonstrated history of misconduct and requires officers to intervene if they witness excessive use of force. In addition, the legislation establishes an early-intervention system to identify officers at risk of misconduct, two provisions in Jones’ police reform bill that was tabled by the County Council in August.
Council members who voted to shelve Jones’ original bill cited draft amendments floated at the last minute that did not make it to the floor for public discussion.
Jones also plans to introduce separate legislation restricting “no-knock warrants,” which are used by police to enter homes without announcing their presence to prevent the destruction of evidence, such as drug stashes or child pornography.
Jones wants to limit the use of those warrants to tactical units; situations involving child safety, domestic violence or terrorism, and instances when there’s “reasonable suspicion” that announcing one’s presence would put the officer’s life at risk.
“I value and respect the great men and women of the Baltimore County Police Department, and this commonsense bill will help ensure they receive the right training and policies to serve and protect every member of every community,” Jones said in a statement.
The SMART Policing Act seeks to:
- Ban the use of all neck restraints, including chokeholds, unless a person’s life is in immediate jeopardy;
- Require police give aid or call for medical care for any individual in police custody who has an obvious injury or complains of injury;
- Require the department introduce policies to limit the use of force;
- Require police intervention to stop fellow officers from using excessive force and to report uses of force;
- Provide protections prohibiting retaliation against those who report misconduct;
- Establish an early-intervention system to provide officers at-risk of engaging in the use of excessive force with additional training or other behavioral interventions;
- Bar individuals with prior disciplinary records in other jurisdictions from being hired as an officer;
- Mandate annual training in de-escalation, implicit bias and the use of force;
- Authorize Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to select up to two members of the public to serve on a police hearing board.
Those steps “are just the beginning, not the end,” Olszewski said during a morning news conference.
The proposal follows provisions Olszewski outlined in June amid nationwide protests in response to the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Those reforms will establish a public database with statistics on use of force by police, traffic stops broken down by race and a permanent advisory group assessing racial disparities within county policing.
Baltimore County in the past few years has faced scrutiny for actions taken by responding police officers, including police shootings and racial disparities in traffic stops, and was the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit alleging written tests for officer recruits were biased against Black candidates.
This story will be updated.