‘People are still afraid’: Customers largely stay away as Baltimore County businesses reopen

At B’s Boutique, Garry said the clothes are steamed after a customer tries them on. Poppy and Stella, a boutique with locations in the greater Baltimore area, hasn’t reopened its stores to the public in part because of a concern over the smaller size of their shops, which could put customers and employees at risk. At Nelson Coleman Jewelers in Towson, housed in an old bank building, sixth generation owner Amanda Coleman reinstalled the teller window to facilitate purchases at a distance.