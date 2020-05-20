Appointment-free coronavirus testing for Baltimore County residents without symptoms available Thursday in Timonium

Baltimore County residents with mild or no symptoms of coronavirus will be able to be tested for the virus without an appointment or doctor’s order Thursday at the testing site at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.
Expanded testing is a significant factor in reopening the county’s economy. Thursday will be the first day of appointment-free testing offered by the county.
“Providing testing for persons who are both symptomatic and asymptomatic will help to better contain the spread of the virus,” Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch said in a statement.
Residents will be able to receive a test between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21 at the Timonium drive-through testing site, and are asked to bring a photo ID and a cell phone to facilitate safe communication with testing staff.
Adults bringing minors for testing should write down the child’s name and birth date on a sheet of paper to present to staff on arrival.
The availability of appointment-free testing is an important expansion of capacity, both here in Baltimore County and statewide,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. in a statement.
Residents are also asked to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines.
Future appointment-free testing dates and sites will be announced in the coming days, the county said.
Baltimore County will continue operating testing by appointment and with a doctor’s order at the following locations, though no testing will be available on Memorial Day, May 25:
- Liberty Family Resource Center, 3525 Resource Drive - Mondays by appointment
- Dundalk Health Center, 7700 Dunmanway - Mondays by appointment
- Maryland Vehicle Emissions Program, 11510 Cronridge Drive - Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment
- Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road - Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment
For questions and additional information, the Baltimore County COVID-19 Hotline can be reached daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 410-887-3816.