Anneslie neighborhood in Towson celebrating 100 years

Anneslie, a neighborhood listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a community picnic in the 500 block of Dunkirk Road for dues-paying members of the Anneslie Community Association. This year’s annual picnic will have food and drink, music and other activities.

The Anneslie neighborhood of about 500 homes is located in the Towson area, just north of the Baltimore City/County line. The neighborhood is a grid of five streets extending east from York Avenue and south from Regester Avenue.

Advertisement

The community is built on what was once the 119-acre Villa Anneslie estate. The villa, built in 1855, still stands at 529 Dunkirk Road as a beautiful landmark in the center of the historic community and is a private residence.

Advertisement

The first houses in the neighborhood were built in 1922 and the neighborhood was mostly complete by the 1950s.

People in the community express their opinions, whether it’s concerning a re-zoning dispute that may negatively impact the community or simply day-to-day, quality-of-life issues, said Robert Fisher, president of the Anneslie Community Association.

“Engaged, involved and neighborly would be just a few words to describe why Anneslie has withstood the test of time,” said Fisher. “Not only do we have a very active community association, but residents are very passionate and proactive expressing their viewpoints about a wide range of topics.”

The community association and its board of governors have been in existence since the 1940′s. The volunteer board, together with other community volunteers, supports Anneslie in a variety of ways, including hosting several events each year, such as picnics, bowling, concerts, family movie nights and more. This fall, the neighborhood will also host an outdoor concert and a tree-planting event.

“We’re a neighborhood that loves to gather socially for events,” Fisher said. “Simply put, our board enjoys organizing events that bring people together, especially now that we’re finally able to gather after a two-year hiatus. "

On March 12, 2012, Anneslie joined nearby neighborhoods Rodgers Forge and Stoneleigh on the National Register of Historic Places, which allowed the neighborhood’s homeowners to qualify for tax credits.

The Anneslie neighborhood sign. (Staff photo by Mary K. Tilghman)

A small shopping center in Anneslie is seen in the 6700 block of York Road in 1951. (Walter McCardell, Baltimore Sun)

Homes are seen in the 600 block of Overbrook Road in the Anneslie neighborhood. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)