They began a music blog in a dorm room. Now The Demo Tape is a fixture on Baltimore’s blogging, podcasting scene.

“They’ve given me access to much-needed camera time, which I also think has complemented my growth and [ability to be] renowned as an artist locally and beyond,” Cassius said. “They’ve also been super helpful with my new ventures! I’m doing two new YouTube segments; one is with Taji Burris called CTE where we just chop it up about current events and the other is “I forgot my scale,” which is a cooking segment because it’s a pastime for me.”