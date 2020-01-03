Four teenagers were arrested and charged for auto theft and carjacking for a New Year’s Eve incident, Baltimore County Police said Friday morning.
The four teenagers — two 14-year-olds, two 16-year-olds — were arrested Thursday in the 1100 block of Orleans St. in Baltimore City in a vehicle that was stolen on New Year’s Eve from the 1800 block of York Road in Timonium, police said. Three of the teenagers were charged with auto theft and one was charged with carjacking, police said.
A police report from Dec. 31 says around 6 p.m., two people approached a woman in a parking lot in the 1800 block of York Road, threatened her and then physically grabbed her car keys from her hand before taking her car. No injuries were reported.
Police said the teenagers were charged as juveniles. Police officials did not immediately know whether the teenagers were still in custody or where they were from.