A Baltimore woman pleaded guilty to one count of theft after admitting that she stole a calf from a farm in Baltimore County and took it to an animal sanctuary in Virginia.
Jennifer Sully, 45, was sentenced to pay a fine and court costs, and to one year of unsupervised probation before judgment. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor of theft of property worth between $100 and $1,500.
Sully agreed to a statement of facts from the State’s Attorney’s Office that said she was a part of an “animal liberation group” and took a calf, which she called Sophie, from Braglio Farms in Baltimore County to an animal sanctuary known as Life with Pigs in Virginia.
In court, Sully, who has worked as a veterinary technician for 29 years, said she believed the calf was “very clearly suffering in a bad way” at Braglio Farms.
Life with Pigs sanctuary publicly accused Braglio Farms of animal cruelty and neglect. Baltimore County police investigated and found no evidence of animal cruelty or abuse at the farm.
