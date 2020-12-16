One dead in shooting in Cedonia, Baltimore County police investigating

Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that left one dead in Cedonia early Wednesday morning.
Police said the male victim, who they have not identified, arrived in a vehicle at the 6100 block of St. Regis Road just after midnight Wednesday.
Police believe he was shot by at least one suspect who approached after he exited the vehicle.
Law enforcement found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body in the street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time of this shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020, and may remain anonymous. Those who send tips that result in charges could be eligible for up to $2,000 when submitting through Metro Crime Stoppers. Call 1-866-7LOCKUP or go to metrocrimestoppers.org.