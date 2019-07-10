Here’s where you’ll find new speed cameras in Baltimore County this week

The Baltimore County Police Department plans to activate four new speed cameras around the county later this week, all in school zones.
For the first 30 days after the cameras are activated on Friday, drivers who exceed the speed limit by at least 12 mph will receive a warning, rather than a citation. The cameras will be marked with signage.
Per state law, the speed cameras in Baltimore County will operate Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., including over the summer and on weekdays when school is not in session.
The new cameras will be located in the following locations:
- Sandalwood Elementary School, southbound, 900 block of South Marlyn Avenue
- Deep Creek Middle School, northbound, 1100 block of South Marlyn Avenue
- Immaculate Heart of Mary School, westbound, 1700 block of Putty Hill Avenue
- Victory Villa Elementary School, southbound, 500 block of Compass Road
Speed camera violations incur a $40 fine in Baltimore County and carry no license points. Baltimore County does not alert insurance companies for speed camera violations; citations can be paid online, in person or through the mail. A full list of speed camera locations in Baltimore County can be found online.