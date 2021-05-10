Sonia Manzano, better known as Maria from Sesame Street, to headline virtual event with Baltimore County Library

Baltimore County Public Library will host Sonia Manzano, the award-winning television writer, actor and author who defined the role of Maria on the children’s television series Sesame Street, for a virtual program on Tuesday.
The meet and greet will be held on Zoom from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 11.
“I, like millions of children, grew up watching Maria on Sesame Street,” Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine said, in the news release.
Manzano will discuss her time on Sesame Street and read a selection from one of her children’s books. She will answer questions from the audience at the end of the program.
“The character of Maria encapsulates why representation matters in literacy and early learning. Sonia Manzano is a pioneer who has shaped the lives of generations of children and paved the way for the type of work that we are doing at Baltimore County Public Library,” Alcántara-Antoine said.
Manzano joined Sesame Street in 1971 as a writer. She has been nominated twice for an Emmy Award as Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Series and has won 15 Emmy Awards as a member of the series’ writing staff.
Most recently, she was featured in Michael Davis’ “Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street,” a book detailing the history of the series, now a 2021 film adaptation. Davis’ book served as an inspiration for Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library’s C is for Cookie fundraiser.
For more information on this event, or to register visit http://bit.ly/SoniaManzanoBCPL. Registration closes one hour before the start of the program. A valid email address is required at registration to send a Zoom link to the program — 30 minutes before the scheduled start.
Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.