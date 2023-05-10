Shoppers supermarket in Perring Plaza in Parkville is set to close

United Natural Foods Inc., the parent company of Shoppers supermarket, announced that it will be closing its Parkville store July 15.

The store, in Perring Plaza on East Joppa Road near the Interstate 695 Perring Parkway exit, employs 49 people, according to a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification that was logged on the Maryland Department of Labor’s website May 1.

According to United Natural Foods, the closure was prompted by the landlord, Federal Realty Investment Trust, based in North Bethesda.

“Last week, UNFI confirmed that it will be closing its Shoppers Food & Pharmacy in Parkville, MD in July of this year,” said UNFI spokesperson Jeff Swanson in a statement. “Unfortunately, the landlord of the shopping center where the store is located is choosing to offer the space to a different tenant. All associates of the Parkville store have been offered positions at other Shoppers stores in the area.”

Federal Realty could not be immediately reached for comment.

UNFI has been unloading Shoppers stores since it acquired the brand in 2018 under its previous owner, Supervalu, which was bought by UNFI for $2.9 billion. UNFI has left a trail of store closures and sellouts in the past five years, as the supermarket industry has followed UNFI’s reduction of both its Shoppers and Minnesota-based Cub Foods stores.

The Rhode Island-based company shuttered or sold 17 of its 36 stores in Maryland and Virginia in late 2019 and early 2020.

Company leaders said at the time that the business model was shifting to focus on the company’s grocery distribution business instead of retail operations. UNFI’s core business is natural and organic food products, personal care and specialty items for people and pets, according to its website. That includes its own private label, Wild Harvest, which is sold at Shoppers and is about 70% organic, the company says.

Then last September, the company seemed to do an about-face, announcing that it would reopen three stores it previously sold to other grocers, including the Northeast Baltimore store on The Alameda and two in Prince George’s County, as well as remodeling some stores.

“UNFI originally announced plans to sell off retail (at time of acquisition) but has continued to operate Cub stores in Minnesota and Shoppers stores in the Baltimore/DC region,” Swanson said. “Shoppers has added several strategic stores to its portfolio over the past year.”

The Shoppers website lists 21 Maryland stores, including the one in Parkville, and three stores in Northern Virginia.

In March, UNFI reported an increase in second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings by 5.4% to $7.8 billion, but net income decreased 71.2% to $19 million and the company reduced its anticipated earnings for the coming year, citing inflation and the impact of last year’s supply chain issues.

“While I’m pleased with our continued sales growth, profitability in the quarter was lower than recent levels and our plan,” Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s chief executive officer, said in the report. “As a result of these challenges, we are reducing our profitability expectations for fiscal 2023 and withdrawing our fiscal 2024 targets.”

Mary White of Parkville said she shops at the store when she stops at the MicroCenter or JoAnn Fabrics in the shopping center. White was most concerned about the employees who would be losing their jobs and may not have transportation to get to another Shoppers for work.

“I think it’s a shame,” White said. “I really hope they aren’t going to suffer because a bunch of rich folks decided to grab at more money by buying and selling stores.”

Baltimore County Council member Mike Ertel, a Democrat who represents Parkville as part of his 6th District, said Tuesday afternoon that there was “no advance warning” about the closure.

“Obviously, it’s not good news,” Ertel said. “The Shoppers is really the anchor of that shopping center.”

Ertel said he’d heard the rumors that a Giant supermarket may be the new tenant, but had no confirmation and had not been in contact with the plaza’s owner.

“If a Giant was willing to come in there, that would definitely be a good thing, but we may end up with something other than a Giant,” Ertel said.

He said he will work with the county’s Economic Development department to get another grocer in that space.

“We desperately need to have a grocery store there,” Ertel said.