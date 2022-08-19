Road closures this weekend for I-70 interchange paving, work begins on pedestrian access improvements to MD-26 Liberty Road

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will temporarily close the westbound I-70 interchange ramps to southbound and northbound I-695 (Baltimore Beltway outer and inner loops) in Woodlawn this weekend to allow pouring of new concrete pavement.

The westbound ramps from I-70 to the I-695 outer loop (Exit 91A) and the inner loop (Exit 91B) will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-70 to I-695 will be detoured onto the northbound Security Boulevard (MD-122) ramp toward Baltimore County, then back to I-695.

The ramp onto southbound Security Boulevard, toward Cooks Lane and Baltimore City, will remain open. There will be no access to westbound I-70 past the second ramp during the weekend. SHA advises motorists on westbound I-70 traveling from the park-and-ride lot to I-695 to plan for extra travel time within the interchange area.

Digital message boards, temporary traffic signs and cones will guide motorists through the detour route. In the event of inclement weather, the concrete work and detours will take place the following weekend from Aug. 26-29.

SHA will also be continuing its project to improve pedestrian access and safety along segments of MD-26 (Liberty Road) in Baltimore County.

Starting Friday, SHA will reconstruct concrete sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, curbs, gutters and driveway aprons from I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) to North Rolling Road where necessary to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and improve mobility for all travelers on Liberty Road.

Motorists should expect temporary single-lane closures along this segment of Liberty Road between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Overnight work will also take place 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday into Friday. Work will continue through late fall, weather permitting.

SHA contractor Image Asphalt Maintenance, of Pasadena, will use electronic signs, cones and barrels to alert motorists and pedestrians of the work zone.

During concrete work, sections of sidewalks will be temporarily closed to pedestrians, and signs will be posted alerting pedestrians of sidewalk closures and detours. MDOT SHA is nearing completion of sidewalk improvements on another segment of MD-26 this summer, from Jean Drive to Meadowdale Drive.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, visit the project portal on roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.