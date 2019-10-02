With several Baltimore County schools closed because of high temperatures, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Wednesday the county will spend $16 million — paired with additional state money — to install air conditioning and heating units in county schools.
Maryland’s Interagency Commission on School Construction voted in mid-September to award $13.4 million to Baltimore County for the installation of temporary air and heat units in seven county schools.
The IAC-awarded funds are expected to cover about 56% of the cost of installing vertical air conditioning units in classrooms at Dulaney High School, Lansdowne High School, Bedford Elementary School, Eastern Technical High School, Western School of Technology/Science, and the Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies. Hampton Elementary School is getting a boiler replacement.
County officials did not lay out a timeline for when the air conditioning units would be installed. Olszewski said in a statement he was glad for the state’s investment in the temporary units, but added Baltimore County students “deserve long-term solutions, not quick fixes."
This story will be updated.