The Board of Education of Baltimore County will hear public testimony Tuesday on the 2020-2021 school year calendar, including what day stakeholders believe the school year should begin.
The school board is considering three calendar options; one where school begins before Labor Day and two where school begins after Labor Day. The calendars also consider how many calendar days spring break should be, and when the last day of school would be.
Under the first option, school would begin Aug. 31, before Labor Day, which is Sept. 7 next year. The last day of school for students, if there are no closures for inclement weather, would be June 11. Spring break would be from Monday, March 29 through Monday, April 5, a 10-day spring break including weekends.
Under the second and third options, school would begin Sept. 8, after Labor Day. The second option has a five-day spring break — Thursday, April 1 through Monday, April 5 — with a last day of school scheduled for June 15. The third option has a 10-day spring break, with a last day of school scheduled for June 21.
The three calendar options come after a late September board meeting during which school staff recommended starting school before Labor Day. Members of the Board of Education asked staff to create different calendar options to consider, and the school calendar was opened to public comment.
In 2016, an executive order from Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, mandated school begins after Labor Day. The Democrat-controlled legislature passed a bill this legislative session that returned the authority to choose school start dates to local boards of education, which Hogan vetoed. The legislature overrode his veto in March.
The public comment period ends Tuesday. The work session of the Board of Education of Baltimore County is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Towson.
Latest Baltimore County
A vote on next year’s school calendar is expected to come in November.