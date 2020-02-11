Baltimore County farm, activists file dueling criminal complaints stemming from ongoing feud over stolen calf

The animal sanctuary and the farm gained notoriety in 2019 after a woman stole a cow from the farm and transported it to the animal sanctuary. That woman pleaded guilty in November and said in court that she took the cow because she believed it was “suffering in a bad way” at Braglio Farms. Since the calf was returned from the animal sanctuary to the farm in Baltimore County, activists have rallied online and protested to “Save Sophie,” the name that they gave the calf.