Towson business gives back by funding transportation for breast cancer patients

For patients of the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute who lack the resources to get to and from their treatments, the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson offers a free transportation program. But this program relies entirely on donors like Chris Saffer, a Towson resident who owns Saffer Plumbing.

Each month, Saffer and his family’s business donate $500, which covers the cost for a cancer patient to get to and from treatment at GBMC.

“The really outstanding costs of cancer treatments are just compounded by simple things like getting transportation,” said Saffer. “If we can just make that one thing a little easier to overcome, then we are really proud of that.”

As Saffer Plumbing grew, Saffer was looking for ways his business could give back to the community that has supported his business, he said. After learning from their employees about the struggles faced by cancer patients, the Saffers were inspired to give for this specific cause, Saffer said.

“As our business grows and we hire more people, it has become more important for us to give back to the community and be a part of the community that supports us so well,” Saffer said. “Once we learned that we could make a direct local investment [in] people and nonprofits in the community, it became a no-brainer that this is something we need to be a part of.”

The Saffers chose GBMC as their partner because of personal and professional ties. GBMC is in their neighborhood. Chris’ wife, Lindsay, and their two children were born there. Lindsay’s father is an ophthalmologist there.

When the company started donating to GBMC’s program, the Saffers did not want to just throw money at a problem, they wanted to provide a solution, Saffer said. That is why Saffer Plumbing makes sure to commit enough money to cover the cost of transportation to and from treatment for a cancer patient at GBMC, Saffer said.

Since becoming a monthly donor in April, Saffer Plumbing has donated $6,500, said Brandon Constantino, GBMC’s Oncology Support Services program manager. The money is used for the Lyfts ordered by GBMC for patients requiring treatments, Constantino said.

“We can’t do the work that we do without the support of our community,” Constantino said. “The Saffer donations are fantastic. They provide us with the kind of funding we need. This allows us to assure that our patients get their treatment on time. We know that leads to better health outcomes.”

Along with their monthly donations, Saffer Plumbing wrapped one of its company vans in pink for breast cancer awareness. For Saffer Plumbing, it’s all part of a year-round commitment to remove barriers and spread awareness rather than an October commitment, Saffer said.

