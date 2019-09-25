Police looking for two suspects in armed robbery at Rosedale Family Dollar

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Robbery Unit are seeking the identities of two suspects alleged to have robbed a Family Dollar in Rosedale at gunpoint last month.
Two men walked into the general store at 8414 Philadelphia Road just before 3 p.m. Aug. 8, approached the counter and aimed a handgun at the cashier, demanding she open the register, according to a news release.
They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot west on Philadelphia Road, police said.
County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Those who may have information related to the incident can call 410-307-2020, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Metro Crime Stoppers can also be reached online and through its mobile app.
Tips to police or Metro Crime Stoppers may be anonymous.