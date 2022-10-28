Generations Day at Rogers Forge Elementary School returns after two-year hiatus

Tom Waldinger, of Stoneleigh, smiles as his granddaughter Carmen Waldinger introduces him to her third grade class at Generations Day 2022 at Rodgers Forge Elementary School. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The excitement that oozed out of every classroom at Rodgers Forge Elementary School on a recent Thursday morning came from the first in-person Generations Day celebration in two years.

“This is a unique day for grandparents to celebrate,” said Molly Day, a reading specialist at the school. “The kids are so incredibly excited for this day. We worked up to this day. They have made posters in the hallway and posters for the classrooms.”

Close to 400 grandparents and relatives visited Rodgers Forge on Oct. 20 for the school’s Generations Day celebration, which allows older family members — grandparents, aunts, uncles or other older role models — to see what their young students are up to each day and enjoy a morning in the classroom.

This has been an annual event for over 20 years, said Day, who leads the literacy committee that runs Generation Day.

Throughout the schoolhouse, teachers found unique ways to show off their students’ skills. Many of the activities had students break up broke up into activities at small tables, with the kindergartners working side-by-side with their guests.

“We love showcasing the great things these students do everyday,” Day said.

For grandparents with multiple grandchildren or older grandchildren, Generations Day is a fixture in the calendar that allows a different view of how their children’s children are developing.

“This is the day I looked forward to more than anything else,” said Jane Malyn, grandmother of a kindergarten student. “I think it’s nice to be included in your grandchild’s day. We are able to share with them what they do in school. We ask them a lot of questions, and this way we will get to see it.”

However, the past two years were virtual which changed the dynamic of the celebration, said Maureen Smith, grandmother of a kindergartener and a second grader at the school.

Students and staff members were able to see family members from all across the world by having the celebration through Google Meet, Day said.

“I think it is nice to see the emotion and feel good about being together,” Smith said. “I don’t think this would be as fulfilling or personal if it were virtual.”

Although staff members and family members were eager to have this celebration in-person this year, it almost didn’t come to fruition because of previous COVID-19 guidelines, Day said. After receiving approval during the summer, staff members started planning.

The school is hoping to continue its annual tradition at the same time next year, in-person, given its approved again, Day said.