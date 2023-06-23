Road work, lane closures on I-695 between Woodlawn and Towson

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will continue overnight lane closures along sections of Interstate 695 (Baltimore Beltway) between Woodlawn and Towson, and overnight lane closures on Security Boulevard underneath I-695, from Sunday night, June 25, to Friday morning, June 30.

Beginning Sunday night, motorists can expect the following overnight lane closures:

• Northbound and southbound I-695 (inner and outer loops) from I-70 to Route 139 (Charles Street): Overnight double-left or double-right lane closures will occur for barrier wall removal or installation between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., through Thursday, June 29.

• Route 122 (Security Boulevard) underneath the I-695 bridge: Overnight single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound Security Boulevard between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., through Thursday, June 29. Concurrent with this work, BGE is continuing its underground electric line reliability project 24/7 on eastbound Route 122 on the approach to the right-turn ramp to southbound I-695 (outer loop) through late June.

The lane closures are required to relocate utilities, install new roadside infrastructure, and relocate temporary and permanent traffic barriers. The work is part of the ongoing I-695 transportation systems management and operations project from I-70 to Route 43 (White Marsh Boulevard). Learn more about the project here.

All work and lane closures are weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to stay alert and focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to the project portal, or visit the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.