Police identify victim in fatal motorcycle collision in Reisterstown Monday morning

Baltimore County Police officials on Monday identified Jacob Ryan Parks, 21, of the 4700 block of Deer Park Road, as the only victim in a fatal motorcycle crash on Reisterstown Road that morning.
Police were dispatched around 7:12 a.m. to the 12000 block of Reisterstown Road for a crash involving a motorcycle. Parks was transported to Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:53 a.m., police said.
Parks was on a motorcycle traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road when a Chevy Impala, which was northbound on Reisterstown Road, turned left to cross oncoming traffic into a McDonald’s, said Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman.
The motorcycle collided with the front passenger side of the vehicle, Peach said. The adult driver of the Chevy was not injured. Police are not yet identifying the driver of the Chevy, police said.
Police officials continue to investigate “all circumstances” of the crash, Peach said, and it is “way too early” to be discussing or considering possible charges. Fatal crash investigations, Peach said, can take up to a month to complete.
