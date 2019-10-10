A man is in critical condition after being trapped between two vehicles at a car dealership in Owings Mills, Baltimore County officials said Thursday morning.
Around 10:34 a.m., crews were dispatched to the Heritage Chevrolet in the 11200 block of Reisterstown Road responding to a call of someone trapped between two vehicles. Officials said fire department crews were using airbags to lift the vehicles and free the patient.
Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said she did not immediately have details about the circumstances of the incident.
“This is a critical call, we’re launching right into medical care and extrication,” rather than exploring the circumstances, Armacost said.
Armacost said she did not yet know the patient’s age. A Maryland State Police helicopter was en route to transport the patient to a hospital as of 10:50 a.m.
This article will be updated.