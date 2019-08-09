Randallstown High School graduate wins first Kevin Kamenetz Scholarship Award

Ndeh Tadzong, 17, has been named the first recipient of the annual Kevin Kamenetz Scholarship Award.
Tadzong, a Randallstown High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and study engineering. The award is for $44,000 over four years.
The scholarship was establish after then-County Executive Kevin Kamenetz suddenly died in May 2018 while running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. After paying leftover bills and consulting with the Kamenetz family, his campaign donated nearly $1.4 million to local charities, including the Northwest Hospital, the Hippodrome Foundation and the Maryland Zoo.
Most of the money, $915,000, was given to Central Scholarship, an Owings Mills-based organization that awards scholarships in the Baltimore area.
Tadzong wrote “My ancestors worked very hard to ensure that the next generation had access to opportunities that they themselves were not able to have. If not for them, I would not be where I am today. They worked hard to invest in my future so I work hard so I can invest in the future as well,” in his scholarship essay, said Nancy Fenton, director of development for Central Scholarship.
“He is a wonderful young man. He represents the very best of the future,” Fenton said.
After graduating from UMBC, Tadzong intends to pursue an MD/PhD program, Central Scholarship officials said.
Tadzong was selected from about 90 applicants in the county public schools system.