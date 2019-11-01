“It’s important to note that the loss was promptly reported to Baltimore County police and that, based on consultations with MDE, the company prepared flyers and signs that were distributed and displayed in the surrounding neighborhood. The company says it has also been checking on Craigslist to see whether the tool was being advertised for resale. As none of these efforts have led to the recovery of the tool, we are now seeking to spread the word more broadly," MDE spokesman Jay Apperson said in an email.