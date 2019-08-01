Baltimore County agencies bust Dundalk puppy mill, impound 14 dogs

Baltimore County Animal Services broke up a dog breeding operation run out of a home in Dundalk on Wednesday and impounded 14 dogs.
Four of the dogs were taken from the residence itself, and the other 10 from a location off-site, according to a county Department of Health and Human Services press release that called the home a “puppy mill.” The “mistreated” animals were all taken to the Baltimore County Animal Shelter for treatment.
The home in the 2600 block of McComas Ave. is located in a residential area, which doesn’t allow for commercial kennels, the press release stated.
A resident contacted the county police department and animal services with concerns about the “condition of the site and the unhealthy appearance of the dogs," so the departments worked together to secure a warrant for the property.
“There’s been a problem with that house for years,” said Susan Weaver, 63, who lives nearby.
Weaver said she’s seen people drop off dogs at the home and she’s seen dog grooming take place outside. She’d been calling officials about the home for years, without much luck, she said.
“You see all kinds of dogs up there," she said. “Shih tzu, you name it.”