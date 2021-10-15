Baltimore County officials seek public input on countywide improvements to bicycle and pedestrian transit

The Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation is asking residents for their input on the future of public transit in the county.
The county has provided three ways for the public to offer feedback to the Baltimore County’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, which includes a new online survey, an online mapping tool and written comments to improve transportation in the county. All three methods will be open for responses until Nov. 14, according to a news release.
County officials will collect residents’ ideas and use them to develop recommendations for the master plan, which was developed nearly 15 years ago. A draft report will be released in early 2022, the release states.
The process will also help county officials identify key elements, such as policy and physical barriers to complete streets and active transportation circulation, analyzing and developing policy and physical alternatives, and prioritizing improvements.
“Enhancing bicycling and walking in the region will contribute to the local economy, promote active lifestyles and grow regional tourism,” acting Director of Public Works and Transportation D’Andrea Walker said in a statement.
The master plan will provide important updates to the county’s existing eastern and western pedestrian and bicycle plans, which implements infrastructure such as sidewalks and bike lanes for walking or biking, according to the county government’s website.
“We look forward to [partnering with] community members so we can continue our efforts to plan for the future of our county’s transportation infrastructure,” Walker said.