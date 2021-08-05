Baltimore County eliminates fees for people involved in pretrial community supervision program

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. recently announced that, as of Sunday, the county has eliminated fees charged to people in the Department of Corrections’ pretrial community supervision program, which provides an alternative to incarceration.
A one-time program fee of $30 and lab fees of $25 per drug test were previously included in the pretrial fee structure, according to a county news release.
“These fees can perpetuate a cycle of punishment and eliminating them helps to create a more equitable system by removing unnecessary financial burdens and empowering individuals to better support themselves and their families,” Olszewski said in a statement.
The alternative sentencing program, which costs the county about $827,000 a year to operate, allows individuals to be released to community supervision instead of incarceration. The county said this often increases the likelihood of people showing up for their court appearances and reduces the public safety risk to community.
According to the release, the pretrial community supervision program had 1,041 participants as of May. The cost for the year would exceed $2.8 million if individuals currently in alternative sentencing had been housed at the detention center instead.
“We remain fully committed to enacting meaningful and impactful reforms of our justice system, and this is another important step forward in that work,” Olszewski said.
Earlier this year, Olszewski eliminated fees for people on home detention, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has “underscored” the financial burden of the fees.