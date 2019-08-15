Man arrested after shooting at Baltimore County Police officer

Baltimore County Police on Thursday said they arrested a man who shot at a police officer in Overlea. Nobody was reported struck by any bullets.
Just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, an officer was near the intersection of Springwood Road and Marglenn Road in Overlea, when he saw a man carrying a handgun. The officer got out of his vehicle and ordered the other man to put his hands up, but the man ran toward Raspe Avenue.
Once on Raspe Avenue, the man shot at the officer, police said. The officer did not fire his weapon and lost sight of the man, police said.
The man was located and arrested on Old Home Road, which connects to Raspe Avenue. Police said they found two handguns in the area of the 400 block of Old Home Road.
Charges against the man are pending, police said, so they have not released his name.
This story may be updated.