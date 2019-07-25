Maryland State Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on I-695 in Pikesville

Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal pedestrian crash that happened on the outer loop of I-695 around 12:37 a.m. Thursday.
A preliminary investigation has shown that a woman, who was a passenger in a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of I-695 prior the Greenspring Avenue exit, was struck by a vehicle after walking into a driving lane of the beltway and attempting to “flag down a motorist,” state police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and did not sustain injuries. The pedestrian was transported to Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.
Police did not specify when the woman was pronounced deceased.
One lane of the beltway was temporarily closed, but officials reopened all lanes by 2:30 a.m.
A duty officer from the Golden Ring Barrack of the Maryland State Police said the victim’s next of kin had been notified but was not able to provide her identification or any additional information.
This story may be updated.