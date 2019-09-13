90-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Perry Hall

A 90-year-old woman died at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Thursday after the car she was a passenger in crashed in a single-vehicle incident in Perry Hall.
Baltimore County Police on Friday identified the woman as Phyllis Ann Cloud, 90, of the first block of Powhurst Court in Perry Hall.
About 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Cloud was in the front seat of a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu that a 61-year-old man was driving. The man suffered “a medical emergency” while driving north on Belair Road near Silver Spring Road in Perry Hall.
The car jumped a curb and struck a BGE pole. The man was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and his medical emergency was treated. Police said he is expected to survive.
The Baltimore County Crash Investigations Team continues to look into the incident, police said.