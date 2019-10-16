The Motor Vehicle Administration is working with affected students after the sudden closure of Perry Hall Driving School in Baltimore County last week.
In an emailed statement, MVA officials said they were able to meet with the owner in Perry Hall to retrieve student data, and officials “are actively working to help students with information on transferring to a new school or obtaining a refund.”
Officials from the MVA did not have the exact date the driving school closed, but complaints about the school’s sudden closure appear online as early as Oct. 11.
Whitney Nichels, a spokeswoman for the MVA, said she did not know exactly how many students were affected when the school closed suddenly last week. She said officials were able to meet with the owner on Oct. 15 to retrieve student data.
The Perry Hall Driving School website and phone number had both been deactivated by Wednesday, Oct. 16. A representative from Perry Hall Driving School could not immediately be reached for comment.
Anyone affected by the school’s closure is being asked to call the MVA’s Driver Instructional Services Division at 410-768-7482 or 410-787-7769 “for help with determining the best steps for continuing their driver’s education,” officials said Wednesday.