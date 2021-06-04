Road crews to complete paving on I-695 near Catonsville through June 10

The State Highway Administration will complete paving on the Baltimore Beltway near Catonsville, as part of the widening of the Interstate 695 outer loop between south of Route 40 and Frederick Road.
The work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. June 10, to allow crews to complete the paving, starting at 9 p.m. Sunday night. Motorists should expect overnight lane closures and interchange ramp closures, a news release states.
Crews will work on the following schedule, weather permitting:
- Crews will work overnight from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 695. Motorists can expect single-lane closures at 7 p.m., with double lane closures overnight at 10 p.m. through 5 a.m.
- An overnight schedule Sunday through Wednesday while crews close and detour the ramp from Route 40 to the Interstate 695 outer loop between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next day. Motorists will be directed to take Ingleside Ave. to Edmondson Ave. to reach southbound on Interstate 695.
Drivers should be aware of reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes, according to the SHA.