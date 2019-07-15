Baltimore County man charged with attempted murder in Parkville shooting

Baltimore County Police charged a Parkville man with attempted murder over the weekend after a shooting they say was part of an on-going dispute.
Kai Anthony Warren Barnes, of the unit block of Shawnee Court in Parkville, was arrested Saturday and is being held without bail. He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and using a firearm in a crime of violence.
Barnes did not have an attorney listed in online court records.
Police said they found a 23-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his upper body after receiving a call Friday just after 2:30 p.m. to an apartment complex at Shawnee Court. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Detectives determined the shooting was targeted and a part of an “on-going dispute,” and do not believe Barnes posed an ongoing public threat, police said.
Attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault are both felonies. Barnes has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 9 in Towson.