A residence owned by John F. von Paris, the CEO of the Von Paris Family Moving and Storage company and a Maryland Transportation Authority board member, burned to the foundation late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Department spokesman Nicholas Tyson said the home at 11611 Franklinville Road in Upper Falls in the northeast part of the county — which is owned by John and his wife, Patricia, according to Maryland property records — was “a total loss” after a fire raged throughout the building Wednesday.
The department reported at about 5 p.m. that multiple firefighters were battling a blaze at a single-family dwelling on Franklinville Road and had requested the department’s “Tanker strike team” to bring more water as heavy fire was visible throughout the home.
Tyson said a dog died in the fire but that no people were injured. A member of the von Paris family later showed up at the home, he added.
Firefighters were at the scene tackling hot spots still in the building as of about 8:30 p.m., Tyson said. The second floor collapsed and Tyson said the home is “a total loss right now.”
According to Maryland property records, the home sits on nearly 13 acres and is considered an agricultural property.
Attempts to contact the von Paris family Wednesday were unsuccessful.