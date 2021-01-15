Ravens donate $500,000 for new playground at Northwest Regional Park

The Baltimore Ravens will give $500,000 to build a new “destination playground” at Owings Mills’ Northwest Regional Park.
Baltimore County will contribute $350,000 to the project, which will span just under an acre and will include wheelchair-accessible rubberized surfaces and other features “for children of all ages, including a timed 40-yard dash,” according to a news release.
The new playground will be located south of the park’s turf fields near the Lyons Mill Road entrance, and construction is expected to start this summer and wrap up by the end of the year. The county has contracted with PlayPower Inc. to build it.
The existing playground, which was built two decades ago, is a fraction of the size of the planned one and will remain.
The donation must be approved by the County Council.
County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said the new playground “will provide our children with a state of the art play space,” and that accessible, high-quality recreational space “contributes significantly to the overall quality of life in a community.”
The nearly 323-acre Northwest Regional Park between Deer Park Road and Owings Mills Boulevard is home to 1 Winning Drive, the Ravens’ headquarters and training facility.
The team is funding the project “because we believe in creating safe environments for children that not only provide fun experiences, but also keep them active,” said Ravens team president Dick Cass in a statement.
County Council chair Julian Jones, whose district includes Owings Mills, said in a statement the donation “is just another example of why our Ravens are champions on and off the field.”
The new playground will “provide years of entertainment, fun, and physical fitness to scores of children,” Jones added.
House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, who represents the area that encompasses the park, said in a statement that the playground offers families “another safe place to play and enjoy the outdoors.”
She added that the Ravens have been “a generous partner” to the county over the decades.
Latest Baltimore County
The team helped fund a new synthetic turf field at the Towson High School Recreation Center and provided a training clinic at Meadowood Regional Park in 2017. The team also regularly contributes to holiday events for Police Athletic League Center participants.