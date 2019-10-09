Two men have been arrested and charged in an armed robbery that injured one man in Owings Mills last week, Baltimore County police said Wednesday.
Brandon Leon Nyle Jackson, 23, of Windsor Mill, and Phillip Lermell Jackson, 23, of Baltimore City, were arrested late last week, according to police.
The two men, who are cousins, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery and firearms charges after allegedly shooting one man during a robbery in the unit block of Melissa Court in Owings Mills, police said.
The men are being held without bond and did not have attorneys listed in online court records.
Police said the cousins followed a 35-year-old man to Melissa Court on Sept. 30 where Brandon Jackson pointed a handgun at the man and struck him with it. The gun fired during the assault and hit the man, who sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Brandon Jackson stole cash and a cellphone from the man, police said.
An unrelated woman heard the gunshot and came out of her home to investigate, and Brandon Jackson then pointed the gun at her and stole her cellphone, police said. The cousins fled the location in a vehicle driven by Phillip Jackson, police said.