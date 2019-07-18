Advertisement

Lightning strike causes partial wall collapse at Owings Mills apartment complex

By
| Baltimore Sun Media |
Jul 18, 2019 | 1:23 PM
A wall at Foundry Centre Apartments in Owings Mills partially collapsed after a lightning strike during Wednesday night's storms. (Baltimore Sun)

A wall at Foundry Centre Apartments partially collapsed after a lightning strike during a Wednesday night storm, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Thursday afternoon, workers tried to hold down a large blue tarp blowing in the wind on the side of a three-story apartment building,, exposing a gaping hole in the wall two stories high.

No injuries were reported, Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said.

Resident Santana Brown said he heard a loud boom when the lightning struck, but did not know the wall had collapsed until he went outside.

“I thought it was a tornado,” he said, describing walking out to see the collapsed wall and large trees uprooted around the building.

Brown said he is staying in a hotel temporarily.

The apartment complex’s management declined to comment.

