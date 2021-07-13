Overnight closures expected on I-695 near Catonsville through Friday morning to continue traffic monitor work

Installation of traffic-counting devices will continue this week near Catonsville with lane closures on the inner and outer loops of Interstate 695 between Route 40 and Wilkins Avenue.
The State Highway Administration recently began installing traffic-counting devices on the Baltimore Beltway in order to monitor traffic flow and volume. Crews will also seal and paint bridge deck joints in addition to the traffic-counting devices, according to a news release.
Motorists can expect several lane closures on the inner and outer loops of I-695 through Friday morning, weather permitting.
Crews will close one lane at 8 p.m., from Route 40 to Frederick Road, through Thursday night with multiple closures overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to install traffic-counting devices along the I-695 outer loop.
Crews will close one lane at 8 p.m., from Wilkens Ave to Route 40, through Thursday night with multiple lane closures overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to seal and paint bridge deck joints on the inner loop bridges over Edmondson Ave. and Ingleside Ave.
The work is part of widening this section of I-695. Drivers should be aware of reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes, according to the SHA.