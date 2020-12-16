Baltimore County police investigating Overlea shooting that injured man

Baltimore County police are looking for witnesses as they investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in Overlea.
Officers were called to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center just after 1 p.m. Tuesday for a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body that wasn’t life-threatening, police said.
The victim indicated the shooting occurred just before he arrived at the hospital in the 7900 block of Belridge Road near Putty Hill Plaza, according to law enforcement.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything in that area to call 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest and charges. Call 1-866-7LOCKUP or go to metrocrimestoppers.org.