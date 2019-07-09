Arrest made in Overlea shooting

A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other charges for allegedly shooting a man in Overlea late Saturday night, Baltimore County police announced Tuesday.
Karon Dajon Harvell, 26, of the 1500 block of Stonewood Road, was arrested Monday and is being held without bail in Baltimore County. He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery, second-degree assault and robbery, according to online court records. He does not have an attorney listed.
Officers responded to the 4800 block of Hazelwood Avenue in Overlea just before midnight on Saturday after a 27-year-old man was shot in the lower body. Police said the victim was targeted in an attempted street robbery, fought back and was shot.
The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police officials did not have an update on the man’s condition Tuesday; police said they typically only receive updates on the condition of victims if they die.
Police said there may be additional suspects or persons of interest in the case, and they are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.