Man arrested after desecrating mausoleum at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens in Overlea

A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday and faces multiple criminal charges in connection with the desecration of a mausoleum at the Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens in Overlea, Baltimore County police said Friday.
Police identified the suspect as Emmanuel Eric Padilla, of no fixed address. He is is charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary, destruction of property, theft, removing human remains and destroying funerary objects.
A woman was attempting to unlock the mausoleum when she heard glass shattering inside, police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said. The woman turned the corner and saw the suspect, hid and then called out for a staff member to notify police.
The property manager called police around 2:20 p.m., after a man was seen shattering glass display cases that contained urns and memorabilia left by loved ones of the deceased. The man stole jewelry that had been left in the display cases and then destroyed urns that contained human ashes, police said.
He then used a fire extinguisher to destroy some of the marble tombstone vaults containing human remains and discharged the fire extinguisher around the mausoleum, police said.
Padilla fled toward Kenwood Avenue, where he was found by police officers and arrested. The jewelry and other memorabilia were recovered, and police will be working with cemetery staff to return the stolen property to the families that were affected by the desecration, Peach said.
Padilla has a bail review scheduled for March 9, according to online court records, and has been temporarily committed.