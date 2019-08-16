Man indicted for threatening to kill members of Owings Mills synagogue

A 64-year-old man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland for making multiple threatening phone calls to a Baltimore County synagogue.
Stephen Lyle Orback allegedly made multiple phone calls to an employee of an unidentified synagogue in Owings Mills between May 12 and 13, threatening to kill members of the Jewish congregation there, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore.
The grand jury indicted Orback on Thursday. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.
Orback is being detained in Colorado on unrelated state charges there. An initial appearance in Maryland has not yet been scheduled, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
It is unclear if Orback has an attorney.